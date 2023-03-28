CORBIN — Jackson County captured its second win in this week’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Baseball Tournament by defeating Lynn Camp, 20-0, on Tuesday.
The Generals’ Malachi Parrett and Braden Gilbert combined to toss a no-hitter during the three-inning win.
Parrett tossed two and two/thirds of an inning while finishing with seven strikeouts. Gilbert recorded an out during his appearance on the mound.
Jackson County (4-2) outhit the Wildcats (1-6), 15-0, while taking advantage of five errors by Lynn Camp.
The Generals recorded five extra base hits as Noah Collett turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate. He also drove in three runs, and scored twice.
Carter Cunagin collected two hits while driving in three runs, and scoring twice.
Elijah Thomas went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Tydus Summers and Brayden Thomas each had two hits, two runs scored, and three RBI apiece.
Michael Sparks delivered two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Cayden Farmer finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Ashton Clemmons delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored once while Davin Seals drove in two runs, and scored twice.
