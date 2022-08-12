The Jackets from Williamsburg went 5-0 recently during the Big Time Hoops Circuit of Champions event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jerrod Roark also came away with MVP honors for the tournament. Altogether, the Jackets have gone 20-0 over the past month.
Jackets win championship in Circuit of Champions event
