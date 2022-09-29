WILLIAMSBURG— The Williamsburg 7th and 8th grade football team went undefeated against conference opponents to get the number 1 seed in the playoffs.
Williamsburg is 8-2 on the season, and 6-0 against conference opponents including Lynn Camp, Leslie County, Middlesboro, Jackson County, Pineville and Harlan. They picked up a huge win Thursday against a tough Pineville team to punch their ticket to the number 1 seed in playoffs.
Coach Steven Jefferies said, "I am really proud of our boys, coming together this year, we have been able to build on each game, and we are finally clicking where we need to click. We have a chance to rest a bit, and get ready for our first playoff game."
In Thursday night's game, it was a close one in the first half. The defenses battled until Williamsburg scored a touchdown in the second quarter.
In the second half of action, Williamsburg opened the game up — scoring two touchdowns to give them a 22-0 lead heading into the final period of play.
In the fourth quarter, Williamsburg scored again — bringing a 28-0 lead for the Jackets until Pineville scored a 60-yard touchdown to bring a final score of 28-6.
