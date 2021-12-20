WILLIAMSBURG — Four players scored in double figures during Williamsburg’s 78-23 win over Jackson City on Monday.
Martin Shannon poured in 18 points while Dre Ellis followed with 12 points and Micah Steely and Clayton McFarland each scored 11 points apiece.
“We come out today and shared the basketball,” Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said. “We had 16 assists in the first half. Those are things that we have been trying to focus on. When we share the basketball we are tough to guard with our ability to shoot the basketball.
Williamsburg knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter, jumping out to a 27-6 lead and never looking back.
Shannon hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points while Dre Ellis hit two 3-pointers and scored six points which set the tone early for the Yellow Jackets.
Shannon added eight more points in the second quarter while Steely scored seven points, leading to Williamsburg outscoring Jackson City, 29-8 while taking a 56-14 lead into the second half.
The Yellow Jackets reserves played most of the second half and outscored Jackson City, 22-9 while cruising to the win.
Williamsburg is scheduled to host Jackson County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Williamsburg 78, Jackson City 23
Jackson City 6 8 4 5 23
Williamsburg 27 29 16 6 78
Jackson City (23) — Tharp 14, Jett 6, Watts 3.
Williamsburg (78) — Steely 11, D. Ellis 12, E. Ellis 6, Shannon 18, Lay 3, B. Potter 4, McFarland 11, Hatcher 7, Prewitt 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.