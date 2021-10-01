WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets got to see firsthand just how good unbeaten Sayre is.
The Spartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead and then scored 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach while wrapping up a 35-17 decision over the Yellow Jackets during Friday’s matchup.
The win improved the Spartans to 6-0 while Williamsburg falls to 3-2.
The Yellow Jackets will now begin district play with a road game against Harlan on Friday.
Sayre jumped out and scored on its opening possession as quarterback Cole Pennington connected with receiver Jackson Marshall for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.
The duo of Pennington and Marshall got Sayre back on the scoreboard again after Sayre’s defense forced Williamsburg to punt.
Pennington drove the ball downfield and capped things off with a five-yard touchdown pass to Marshall, making the score 14-0 with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense started to heat up in the second quarter with Jayden Rainwater managing to break free and find some holes to score on a 19-yard run at the 11:51 mark to cut his team’s deficit to 14-7.
Williamsburg’s defense settled down and held Sayre scoreless on its next two possessions but Pennington managed to move out of the pocket and find Brock Coffman open as Coffman scored on a 63-yard touchdown reception, giving the Spartans a 21-7 advantage with 2:26 left in the first half.
Sayre began distancing itself in the third quarter as Pennington found paydirt with a two-yard run, increasing the Spartans’ lead to 28-7 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
With the Yellow Jackets’ offense struggling, Sayre’s Marshall put the game out of reach with a little over seven minutes remaining by scoring on a one-yard run, making the score, 35-7.
Williamsburg added a field goal and a touchdown late in the game but the damage had already been done.
