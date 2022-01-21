The year is 1991, cell phones are as big as cordless house phones, and text messaging wasn't invented yet, and it was also the last time the Cincinnati Bengals had a playoff victory, as they defeated the Houston Oilers, 41-14.
The years of frustration of a once-proud franchise with two Super Bowl appearances in the ’80s were all but forgotten. Now 31 years later, it’s all over as the Cincinnati Bengals won against the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in historic fashion last week.
I have been a loyal Bengals fan since I could remember. I had everything from hats to jerseys and even footballs with the Bengal logo. I watched for many years, and during those years, it was beyond frustrating. We had a revolving door of head coaches, and in the '97 season, we had that game against the Eagles that we should have won. I remember the radio announcers ripping the team apart. That would also be one of my all-time favorite players, Boomer Esiason’s last season before retirement we went 7-9.
After that, we were lucky to get five to six wins a year. Not to say our players were terrible because they weren’t, we just had problems that not one or two-star players could fix. After firing Dick Labeau after a disastrous 2-14 season, we hired Marvin Lewis. Lewis was a known winner and his defenses were amazing. He had a Super Bowl ring from his time with Baltimore and it seemed as if we had finally found our coach. Lewis promised to turn things around and quickly got to work.
His first season started just like years past, we had an abysmal 1-4 start. Then out of nowhere, we were winning and ended up beating the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs (9-0 at the time). It finally looked like things were turning around. John Kitna was playing the best he had his entire career and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2003. We sat at 8-7 one win away from the playoffs but sadly fell short in Week 17 by losing to our in-state rival, the Cleveland Browns, 24-14.
Even with the loss, things were different, and we finally had a coach that worked hard to get us closer and closer. In 2004, we went 8-8 with Carson Palmer, a quarterback from USC, that we picked first in the draft in 2003. We weren't we wanted to be but we knew we were getting there.
In 2005, we had the best start that we have had in quite some time, starting with an unblemished 4-0 record. We continued to win and Palmer showed his dominance in the AFC North. Things were changing, people were talking, and the buzz in the city was great. We finally had something to be happy about.
Then came the playoff game, on the first play Palmer threw a beautiful pass to Chris Henry for more than 60 yards. The crowd was going nuts, but then the celebration stopped. Palmer was on the ground in pain from a hit that went wrong. He was carted off and would not return. Kitna came in and did his best, but sadly, we lost to our rivals and the eventual Super Bowl XL champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17.
In 2006, we struggled and finished with an 8-8 mark. Then the following year, we finished 7-9.
Oh no, here we go again, right? Right.
In 2008, we would be back in a spot I never thought we would be in again the — dreaded basement, with a record of 4-11-1. Many people wanted Lewis fired but in 2009, we turned it around and went 10-6 with a sweep of the AFC North but we would fall in the playoffs to the New York Jets.
The dreaded question loomed, "Are we ever going to win a playoff game?"
After a year of success, we went back to a lackluster season in 2010, even with Chad OchoCinco and Terrell Owens, we only won four games. At the end of the season, the Carson Palmer era came to an end and we drafted Andy Dalton in the second round.
The Dalton era had more ups than downs. We did have five straight winning seasons from 2011-to 2015. We had five playoff appearances with the first four showing our "Bungles" ways.
We had an average of 13.8 points in those playoff games. But in 2015, many, including myself, thought this was the year. Dalton was playing the best of his career, he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks. Things looked like they were finally going to turn and we were going to get our playoff win.
But then against the dreaded Steelers, our season took another turn for the worst. Dalton went to make a tackle and broke his thumb on his right hand and would be out at least until the second round of the playoffs.
However, we had a great backup in AJ McCarron who won two national titles at Alabama. He did well for us and brought us back from a 15-0 deficit against the Steelers in the Wild Card Round. We were leading 16-15 with Ben Rothlisberger out of the game, and we intercepted the football with 1:56 left it.
The playoff drought was finally over, right? Wrong.
What followed has haunted Bengals fans since.
Jeremy Hill fumbled the ball and then two defensive penalty calls later, Pittsburgh kicked a game-winning field goal winning, 18-16. That would be our last playoff game for five years. Lewis stepped down three years later, the man I thought would be our answer would not be, and then entered Zac Taylor.
Coach Taylor’s first season would not be easy with the Bengals limping to a 214 record. Taylor's second season wasn't much better, but we had hope.
The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow from LSU with our first pick in the draft, and right away you could tell this kid wanted to win. He had a great attitude about him, he stayed cool, calm, and collected.
But once again, disaster followed.
Burrow suffered an injury that took him out for the season and it felt like we as fans just could not catch a break. After a 4-11-1 season, Cincinnati drafted his former teammate at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase, which surprised a lot of Bengal fans including myself. We waited to see how it would work, and boy did it work.
With the start of this season, I’ll be honest I thought we would be OK. I picked us to win eight games and boy was I wrong. This team proved everyone wrong. They scored more than 40 points on the Steelers and the Ravens. The buzz in the city was tremendous. Everyone was excited, especially when we beat the Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second field goal to claim the AFC North title while earning a playoff spot in the process.
But the big question loomed, "Is this the year we end our playoff drought?"
During Las Vegas' final drive, a roughing the passer penalty was called and I immediately thought of 2015 and thought to myself, "this can’t happen again."
Then on fourth and goal, Derek Carr threw toward the endzone and the ball was picked off.
Finally, after 31 years, the Bengals won a playoff game.
I, like many, cried in front of my television. The team I have loved my whole life finally won a playoff game. Now we play a very good Tennessee team on Saturday but like every Bengal fan, I’ll be glued to my TV. Win or lose, I'm going to enjoy the Cincinnati Bengal playoff ride. Who knows, they might just be playing in the Super Bowl in a few weeks.
Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey think they gonna beat them Bengals? Nooooooobody!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.