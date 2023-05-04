The brother and sister duo of Isabella and Luka Lopez has impressed on the hard courts so far this year with both turning in stellar results.
Both tennis players have been dominant which has led to their impressive state rankings.
Isabella is the 12U girls No. 1 ranked player while Luka, who is 10 years old, is ranked No. 3 in the state in the 12U Division.
Isabella just got back from a National Level 3 Tournament in Austin, Texas, going 7-1. She is currently a five-star recruit.
Luka just got back from a National Level 4 Tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas, and posted a 5-1 record.
Both players will continue their play throughout the year with hopes of continuing their recent success on the hard courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.