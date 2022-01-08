BARBOURVILLE — Corbin’s first wrestling match was a success with Chuck Davis’ squad turning in impressive efforts on Saturday.
Corbin placed third in the event with 115 points while Knox Central finished in first with 124 points, and Bell County notched second place with 117 points.
Zayne Hammack recorded the first win and pin in Corbin boys wrestling history and Allison Neeley recorded the first win and pin in Corbin girls wrestling history.
Corbin had several wrestlers place first in their respective weight class:
Boys
126 BJ Jackson
144 Koryon Smith
157 Gage Feltner
165 Lelan White
175 Clem Sell
215 Zayne Hammack, Seth Huff
Girls
132 Allison Neeley
190 Abriella Sizemore
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids,” Davis said. “We haven’t even been on a real wrestling mat yet this year and with the late start to the season, and to come out and compete at the level we did is just amazing.
“We have a young group of kids who got their first real taste of wrestling and they love it,” he added. “I told them today before we wrestled I expected three things from them — compete, get better each match, and have fun. I think we accomplished all three today. The coaches really like what we saw today and the future of Corbin Wrestling looks good.”
Corbin will be back in action Friday and Saturday. Davis’ squad will be competing in the Small School Duals Qualifier at Knox Central.
