BARBOURVILLE — Corbin’s first wrestling match was a success with Chuck Davis’ squad turning in impressive efforts on Saturday.

Corbin placed third in the event with 115 points while Knox Central finished in first with 124 points, and Bell County notched second place with 117 points.

Zayne Hammack recorded the first win and pin in Corbin boys wrestling history and Allison Neeley recorded the first win and pin in Corbin girls wrestling history.

Corbin had several wrestlers place first in their respective weight class:

Boys

126 BJ Jackson

144 Koryon Smith

157 Gage Feltner

165 Lelan White

175 Clem Sell

215 Zayne Hammack, Seth Huff

Girls

132 Allison Neeley

190 Abriella Sizemore

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids,” Davis said. “We haven’t even been on a real wrestling mat yet this year and with the late start to the season, and to come out and compete at the level we did is just amazing.

“We have a young group of kids who got their first real taste of wrestling and they love it,” he added. “I told them today before we wrestled I expected three things from them — compete, get better each match, and have fun. I think we accomplished all three today. The coaches really like what we saw today and the future of Corbin Wrestling looks good.”

Corbin will be back in action Friday and Saturday. Davis’ squad will be competing in the Small School Duals Qualifier at Knox Central.

