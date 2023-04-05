Williamsburg split a pair of games on Wednesday, defeating Griffins High School, 9-2, while falling to Our Lady of Good Counsel, 10-2.
The Yellow Jackets are now 8-5 on the season and wrapped up their spring break play with a 2-2 mark.
“Impressed with our crew today and how they have played,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “Picked up a win the first game against a team from New York and dropped a game against Our Lady Of Good Counsel, which to hear people talk is one of the top teams in Maryland. The game was way closer than the score shows.
“We’ve hit the ball well all week and played some good baseball,” he added. “Syd (Bowen) has been solid all week. He’s grown a lot from last year and has really impressed me over the last week. Landon (Walker) pitched probably the best game I’ve seen him pitch. For six innings, he kept one of the best baseball teams I have ever seen on the ropes. Our team has improved a ton. I didn’t really realize until this trip. Super excited for this team, and the rest of the season.”
Williamsburg will be back in action Monday at home against Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
