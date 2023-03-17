LEXINGTON — Trailing 54-41 with under five minutes remaining in regulation, Frederick Douglass looked as if its season was about to end during Friday’s quarterfinal action of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
But that was until the Broncos caught fire.
In one of the most improbable comebacks in Sweet 16 history, Frederick Douglass closed the game out with a 17-0 run during the final four minutes, defeating a stunned Louisville Male squad, 58-54.
The Broncos shot 15-of-31 from the floor, and 24-of-29 from the free-throw line while Armelo Boone led the way with 19 points. Tylon Webb scored 16 points while Aveion Chenault finished with 13 points.
The Bulldogs finished with a 23-of-50 shooting effort while hitting 4-of-8 free throw attempts.
Cole Edelen led Male with 17 points while Demetris White scored 11 points, and Max Gainey added nine points.
Frederick Douglass built an early 5-0 lead only to see Male score seven straight points to claim a 7-5 advantage with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
The Broncos held an 11-9 lead before the Bulldogs closed out the quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 14-11 lead into the second quarter.
White led Male with five points while the Bulldogs shot 5-of-15 from the floor. Webb led Frederick Douglass with five points while the Broncos hit 4-of-9 shot attempts.
The game remained close throughout the second quarter with Male holding a 23-21 at the 1:29.
The Bulldogs’ Cole Edelen hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to give his team a 26-21 advantage while free throws by Webb and Chenault cut Frederick Douglass’ deficit to 26-25 at halftime.
Male shot 10-of-28 from the floor in the first half with Webb’s eight points leading the way while the Broncos hit 6-of-15 shot attempts, and was led in scoring by Boone’s nine points.
After falling behind 31-29 a minute into the second half, Male went on a 13-4 run to take a 42-33 advantage. The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter leading 46-37, as Cole Edelen scored seven points during the third quarter while Jack Edelen added five points, and White scored four points.
