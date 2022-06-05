Lynn Camp's Abby Mabe continued her successful track and field career this past week by placing seventh in the Class A Girls’ Track and Field Meet. Mabe tallied two points for the Lady Wildcats.
featured popular
IMPRESSIVE EFFORT: Lynn Camp's Abby Mabe turns in seventh place finish during Class A State Track and Field Meet
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson latest to shine on Country Music Highway
- UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting involving Laurel County Sheriff's deputy
- Second Whitley County man sentenced to life imprisonment for violent kidnappings
- W'burg veterinarian volunteers time, services at Knox-Whitley Humane Society
- Five from Williamsburg arrested on drug-related charges
- Priority Medical Transport, LLC offering new transportation service to Tri-County
- Officials respond to near-drowning at spillway
- Williamsburg's Bronson Bates claims state title in shot put at KHSAA Class 1A Track & Field State Championship
- HISTORY MADE: Lady Redhounds win program's first region title with 3-0 victory over North Laurel
- KSP investigating deputy-involved fatal shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.