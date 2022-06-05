1

Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe placed seventh in the Class A Girls’ Track and Field Meet held this past week. | Photo by Carrie Mattingly 

Lynn Camp's Abby Mabe continued her successful track and field career this past week by placing seventh in the Class A Girls’ Track and Field Meet. Mabe tallied two points for the Lady Wildcats.

