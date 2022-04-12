CORBIN — The streak is over, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Dating back to 1999, Lynn Camp had dropped 17 consecutive games to Middlesboro but the Lady Wildcats were able to get over the hump on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 8-3, during first-round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch Tournament.
Lynn Camp (11-4) showed why it’s the 13th Region’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the latest RPI Tuesday evening, by scoring five runs with two outs during the second inning that led to the Lady Wildcats’ win.
“The seniors on our team knew the history between us and Middlesboro,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki He drop said. “They wanted to be the ones to end their streak. They were determined. The whole team was ready for this game, they knew how important it was to finally get over that hump.
The second inning was huge for us,” she added. “We were able to string together some key hits that produced runs. We are excited to make it into the next round. Lynn Camp Softball has never won an All ‘A’ Championship and this is something the Seniors have been wanting to do. They knew the road wasn’t going to be easy, but they are very determined.”
Hendrix’s squad also got through consecutive innings of Middlesboro loading the bases to advance to Thursday’s semifinal action.
Lynn Camp outhit the Lady Yellow Jackets, 7-6, while only committing one error.
Pitcher Halle Mills tossed a complete game while surrendering only six hits and giving up two earned runs. She also finished with 10 strikeouts.
Freshman Charity Steele came through at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored. Alissa Crumpler was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Mills and Gabriella Carollo each delivered a hit and RBI apiece. Katie Miller was 1-for-2 with two runs scored while Jorja Carnes reach base twice and finished with two runs scored.
“Pitching and defense won us that game,” He died said. “Halle pitched a great game. We got in a couple of jams, and Middlesboro had runners in scoring position a few times and our defense was able to get us out of the inning. Jorja Carnes made a beautiful backhand grab to get the out at first to end the game. They had bases loaded and they would’ve scored two to three runs.
“This was a big win for our program because it’s something we’ve been trying to do for about four years,” she added. “Even though we accomplished this, I have to keep my players focused because we have to finish what we started.”
