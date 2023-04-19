PINEVILLE — After falling to Lynn Camp in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch title game just three days ago, Pineville was able to get some revenge, handing the Lady Wildcats a 7-0 loss to improve to 5-4 on the season.
The Lady Mountain Lions took advantage of three errors, and used a six-run third inning to take control of the game.
Pitcher Rachel Howard was dominant in the win, tossing a complete game while limiting the Lady Wildcats (9-9) to only five hits while striking out 10 batters.
“We struggled to hit the ball tonight, and we didn’t play to our potential,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We had one bad inning and they scored, and it gave them momentum and we weren’t able to overcome it. Hopefully, we can rest up tomorrow and be ready to play again on Thursday.”
Baileigh Bargo-Vaughn came up huge at the plate for the Lady Mountain Lions, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Isabella Adams scored three times in the win while McKenzie Widener had a hit and an RBI.
Addison Slone and Mckenzie Laws finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Howard and Madalyn Capps each scored a run apiece.
Lauren Partin led Lynn Camp with two hits while Lily Henize, Chelsea Hendrickson, and Julie Moore each had a hit apiece.
