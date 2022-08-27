LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Rhyne Howard made an immediate impact during her first season in the professional ranks.
Howard was named WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday, the second player in the Atlanta Dream history to receive the honor and joins Angel McCoughtry in the elite category.
She played and started 34 games for Atlanta and averaged 16.2 points per game, No. 11 among her peers. She added 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. She made a league record 85 3-pointers, shattering the previous mark of 77 set by Tamika Catchings in 2002.
Howard tallied a career-high 33 points against Indiana on May 15. She was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft and received 53 of 56 votes and became the first top pick to win the award since A’ja Wilson claimed both honors in 2018.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21
