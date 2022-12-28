BEREA — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds fought back from a 22-13 deficit in the first quarter to advance to semifinal action of the Berea Classic, rallying to defeat Floyd Central, 66-64.
Kallie Housley was clutch throughout the contest, and finished with 28 points. Twenty-two of those points came in the second half, including her game-winning basket with just seconds remaining in regulation.
She added seven points in the fourth quarter which proved to be crucial as the Lady Redhounds managed to build on their slim 50-49 advantage, and pull off the two-point victory.
“Kallie came up huge in the second half,” Wilson said. “I thought Kallie put the team on her back, especially in the second half.
“We’ve got to play better tomorrow,” he added. “Madison Central is a really good basketball team. They are very disciplined, and they’ll cause us some problems. It will be a good matchup. We know we can play better, and we will get back at it tomorrow.”
Bailey Stewart scored five of her 10 points during the game’s final eight minutes while Kylie Clem kept her team in the game in the first half by scoring 12 of her 14 points.
Corbin trailed 35-26 at halftime as Clem’s 10 points allowed the Lady Redhounds to cut their deficit to single digits.
Housley’s 14 points allowed Corbin to take a 50-49 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Thursday in semifinal play at 12:45 p.m. against Madison Central.
