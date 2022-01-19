CORBIN — After dropping a 15-point loss to 50th District rival South Laurel just a week ago, Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds returned the favor on Wednesday, upending the Lady Cardinals, 55-51.
Sophomore Kallie Housley led the way for Corbin with a game-high 23 points while Raegan Walker added 12 points during the four-point win.
The Lady Redhounds (13-3 overall, 3-1 vs. 50th District opponents) jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter, forcing South Laurel to play catch-up the remainder of the game.
Darcie Anderson scored five points in the first quarter for Corbin while Housley added four points to help the Lady Redhounds build a nine-point cushion.
Corbin continued to play well in the second quarter, receiving a 10-point effort from Housley while Walker added four points to push the Lady Redhounds’ lead to 31-18 at halftime. Gracie Turner’s five points at halftime helped keep South Laurel (11-8, 2-1) close while Aubrey Bundy had four points.
The Lady Cardinals began to rally in the second half, outscoring Corbin, 22-12, to cut their deficit to 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Rachel Presley scored 13 of her team-high 19 points during the period while Clara Collins added eight points.
The Lady Redhounds weathered the storm in the fourth quarter, outscoring South Laurel, 12-11, as Housley scored seven points while Walker hit a key 3-pointer. Presley and Collins did their best to keep the Lady Cardinals close, combining to score all 11 of South Laurel’s points during the period. Collins finished with 16 points.
Corbin will be back in action Friday at home against Harlan County while South Laurel will host Whitley County Friday in another 50th District battle.
Corbin 55, South Laurel 51
South Laurel 4 14 22 11 51
Corbin 13 18 12 12 55
South Laurel (51) — Collins 16, Presley 19, Bundy 4, Turner 6, Cox 3, Smith 3.
Corbin (55) — Anderson 9, S. Stewart 7, Housley 23, B. Stewart 4, Walker 12
