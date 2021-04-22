MANCHESTER — Down one run heading into the last inning of play, the Corbin Lady Redhounds put together a four-run seventh inning to storm back and take an 8-5 win over the Clay County Lady Tigers in the 13th Region matchup on Thursday.
It was another good win for Corbin who has picked up big wins over North Laurel and Whitley County this week.
Corbin was in control early in the game, scoring one run in each of the first two innings to take an early 2-0 lead. Clay County put together their two best innings of the night, scoring all five of their runs in the third and fourth innings, leading 5-2 after four innings.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Lady Redhounds added two runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the lead to 5-4 heading into the seventh.
A double by Shelby Stewart got things going for Corbin in the top of the seventh, bringing home Kaila Stidham to tie the game at five apiece. With Shelby Stewart and Rebecca Stewart on base, Kallie Housley stepped to the plate and belted a three-run home run over the centerfield fence to put her team up 8-5, in what would become the game-winning hit.
Housely, after giving her team the offense they needed for the win, took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish the job. Housley recorded the final three outs, in her complete-game effort, picking up the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.