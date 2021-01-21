CORBIN — Corbin managed to even its record at 2-2 after holding off Barbourville on Thursday with an 88-68 decision.
The Redhounds held a 69-64 advantage with four minutes remaining in regulation before putting together a 19-4 run to seal the deal.
“Nice bounce-back performance by our team after the loss on Tuesday night,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “This group hasn’t wavered in their desire to improve individually and as a team. I really believe the more times we can get in the gym the better we are going to be. If we are afforded that opportunity and I feel by the end of the month we will be a much more difficult out.
“I love showing up and working with this group,” he added. “They are hungry, care about each other, and have a world of potential.”
Hayden Llewelyn continued his impressive play by scoring 14 oh is game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter. Joshua Hibbits scored 15 points for Corbin while Brody Wells added 13 points.
Matthew Gray led Barbourville with a 31-point scoring effort.
“Another great performance by Hayden,” Pietrowski said. “It felt like a very quite 38. I thought Carter (Stewart) and Josh (Hibbits) really played well on both sides of the ball. I felt that McVey, Mills, Patterson, and Wells played great as a unit. They are going to be crucial for us as the season progresses.”
The Redhounds built a 19-15 lead in the first quarter behind two 3-pointers by Hibbits before taking a commanding 40-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime as Llewelyn scored 11 points in the second quarter.
Both Llewelyn and Gray got the hot-hand in the third quarter with Llewelyn scoring eight points during the period while Gray scored 12 points.
Corbin took a 61-50 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Tigers 27-18 during the final eight minutes of the contest.
The Redhounds will be back in action at home Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Boyle County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.