CORBIN — Corbin rebounded from its double digit loss to Harlan County on Monday by handing Garrard County a 75-67 defeat on Tuesday.
Hayden Llewelyn led the Redhounds (2-1) in scoring with 21 points while eighth-grader Eli Pietrowski added 17 points, and Carter Stewart finished with 14 points. Brody Wells followed with an 11-point scoring effort.
“I’m proud of the way our team responded from Monday’s loss,” Corbin coach Pietrowski said. “We looked much more poised and didn’t panic when Garrard County made some runs.
“I thought that Carter and Hayden really did a good job running our team tonight,” he added. “They both made a lot of good decisions and put our team into the places we need to be. Both were excellent on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“Eli had a great game for us,” Pietrowski continued. “I thought he scored and rebounded the ball exceptionally. It’s a step in the growth process of an eighth-grader playing at the varsity level. Brody and Trey (Worley) continue to be a calming force on our team. Their quiet leadership and team-first play on the floor are invaluable to our program.”
The game was close throughout with Stewart scoring seven points in the first quarter while Llewelyn added a 3-pointer to tie the game at 18 apiece entering the second quarter.
Eli Pietrowski and Wells each scored five points apiece in the second quarter, allowing the Redhounds to take a 36-33 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams scored 13 points apiece in the third quarter with Llewelyn scoring eight points while Stewart hit a 3-pointer during the quarter.
Corbin managed to pull away in the fourth quarter as Eli Pietrowski scored 10 points while Trey Worley and Llewelyn each scored six points apiece.
The Redhounds will be back in action Friday on the road against North Laurel. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Corbin 75, Garrard County 67
Garrard County 18 15 13 21 67
Corbin 18 18 13 26 75
Garrard County (67) — Cooper 18, Alcorn 6, Quisenberry 22, Adams 2, Burlhart 2, Rutherford 17.
Corbin (75) — Llewelyn 21, Curry 4, Worley 8, Stewart 14, Wells 11, Pietrowski 17.
