CORBIN -- The Pulaski County Maroons' game on Friday night against a rugged Corbin Redhounds team had been billed all week as "The Immovable Force vs. The Unstoppable Object." And, for good reason.
After all, both teams came into Friday night's contest sporting perfect, 3-0 records on the season, and both clubs had been blowing opponents off of the football field left and right all year long.
This was a matchup of two storied football programs, both knowing what it takes to stand above the rest of their respective classes with state championships under their collective belts.
And both teams played like it, as this game lived up to all that hype and pregame billing, and then some.
Thanks to a 61-yard interception return by Pulaski County's All-State wide receiver Chandler Godby -- who proved he could hurt a team on the defensive side of the football in Friday's contest -- the Maroons erased a 10-0 halftime deficit by taking a 14-10 lead over the Redhounds, with just over eight minutes left in the contest.
However, thanks to a pair of TD runs late in the game by Corbin's Kade Elam, it was the Redhounds surviving PC with a hard-fought, 24-21 victory over the Maroons, dropping Johnny Hines and crew to 3-1 on the season with the loss.
For Pulaski County, things couldn't have started off any worse.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger was intercepted on the very first play from scrimmage in the contest, and Corbin took advantage of that miscue.
After taking over the ball at the Pulaski County 23-yard line, just a few plays later, Corbin's Jacob Baker booted a 22-yard field goal with 8:34 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Redhounds a quick, 3-0 lead over the Maroons.
On Corbin's next drive, running back Zander Curry's 13-yard scamper for a Redhound touchdown extended the lead out for Tommy Greer's squad to 10-0 over PC, with :13 remaining in the first quarter.
That would be it for the scoring in the first half, as both clubs' defenses played some inspired football in the opening half of play.
However, coming out of the intermission, it was Pulaski County that gained some momentum.
After holding the Redhounds to a three and out to begin the third period, Pulaski County methodically drove the ball downfield on a nice drive, that culminated with a two-yard run by Ethan Idlewine just under the midway point of the third stanza.
With Bryson Mounce's PAT, all of a sudden Pulaski County was right back in this one, only trailing the Redhounds by a 10-7 margin.
The score remained that way until the fourth period, when PC's defense stepped up again.
Facing a fourth and goal from its own three-yard line, the Maroons 'D' held the Redhounds out of the end zone, but had to punt the ball back to Corbin after its next drive.
On that drive by the Redhounds, Godby -- who hauled in 10 receptions for 165 yards on the night -- picked off Elam and returned the ball all the way to the house for a 61-yard pick six.
With Idlewine doing the kicking this time, PC claimed its first lead of the contest at 14-10, with eight minutes left in the contest.
However this time it was Corbin's turn to respond, and respond the Redhounds did.
Elam led his club downfield on a nice drive, and he culminated it with a five-yard touchdown run with 5:08 remaining in the game, giving the Redhounds a 17-14 lead.
Later in the final period -- with 1:43 left in the contest -- the Corbin QB called his own number again, this time on a one-yard plunge, to extend the lead out over Pulaski to 24-14.
Not to be outdone, Dugger then led PC back down the field, and he would score on a three-yard scamper to trim the lead back down to three points at 24-21 in favor of the Redhounds, but there were only :15 left on the clock at that juncture.
Pulaski County attempted an onsides kick that was recovered by Corbin, and that was the ballgame, in a game where both clubs demonstrated they are going to be a hard out later in the season when the playoffs roll around.
For the game, Pulaski County held the Redhounds to only 18 yards passing, and to 249 yards of total offense, while Pulaski County ran 53 plays for 314 yards of total offense.
Pulaski County -- 3-1 on the year with the loss -- will return to the road once again next week at Berea, to face the Madison Southern Eagles.
The Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, with a 37-6 win at Lafayette.
Meanwhile Corbin, now 4-0 on the season with the win, will travel to Somerset next week to face the Briar Jumpers at 7:30 p.m.
