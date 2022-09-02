WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County played host to a tough Corbin team Thursday evening. The last time the teams met up was in the 2A State Sectional.
Corbin came in with a vengeance, after barely coming short against the Lady Colonels. Whitley County got things done early, winning the first set 25-15.
In the second set, the Lady Hounds lit up, laying it all on the floor and going to battle, winning 25-21. The 3rd set, Whitley lost momentum, and Corbin stayed strong. Corbin won the 3rd set 25-16.
Whitley County made a tremendous run in the 4th set to force a 5th set — winning the set 25-16.
Corbin came out strong in the 5th going 9-1 and never looked back — winning the 5th and final set 15-7.
