CORBIN — What’s the best way to stop a two-game losing skid? Turn in one of your best efforts of the season.
Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds did just that during Tuesday’s 87-56 rout of Bell County.
Corbin was hitting on all cylinders from tipoff to the final buzzer. The Lady Redhounds secured a 34-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back to improve to 17-7 while the Lady Bobcats fell to 18-8.
“Great win and total team effort by the girls tonight,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of their approach to the game and I really thought we responded well. I’ve been pretty tough on them the past two days and to see them come out and respond the way they did tonight, tells me all I need to know about this basketball team moving forward.
“If we continue to care for one another and play with extreme effort this team can be really special,” he added. “Now we have to get a few good days of prep in and prepare for a good North Laurel team this Friday night.”
Kylie Clem scored a game-high 31 points with 14 of those coming in the first quarter. She finished with five 3-pointers. Kallie Housley hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points while Raegan Walker added 12 points. Bailey Stewart and Mahayla Jordan each scored nine points apiece.
Lauren McGeorge led Bell County with 20 points while Gracie Jo Wilder scored 13 points. Mataya Ausmus added a 10-point scoring effort.
Corbin will be back in action at home Friday against North Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Lady Redhounds defeated the Lady Jaguars, 76-75, on Dec. 10 in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic.
The Lady Bobcats will travel to play Barbourville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
