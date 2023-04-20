WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Lynn Camp, 16-1, on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets evened their record at 9-9 while the Wildcats fell to 4-13.
Lynn Camp scored a run in the top of the first inning before Williamsburg took control of the game. Hopkins’ squad scored four runs in the bottom of the first before adding eight runs in the bottom of the second, and four more runs in the third inning.
“Proud of the team today,” Hopkins said. “They came out and took care of business. I love when our kids come out aggressive at the plate. Good things seem to happen for us when we come out ready to hit. It was a good win. Go Jackets.”
Bradyn Hopkins picked up the win and tossed a no-hitter during the process. He pitched all three innings, and struck out seven batters.
Landon Walker turned in a 2-for-2 effort for Williamsburg while driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Isaiah Sizemore delivered a home run, drove in three runs, and scored twice.
John Davis was 2-for-3 with three RBI and one scored while Hopkins was 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
Sydney Bowen also turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring three times.
Connor Faulkner had two hit, and three runs scored while Hayden Kleinert finished with a hit and a run scored. Drew Damron also scored in the win.
Ian Agosto scored Lynn Camp’s lone run.
