KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Williamsburg eighth grader Maddy Hopkins turned in another stellar performance during her team’s 59-36 win over Knoxville's Lady Ambassadors.
Hopkins totaled 28 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ rout, giving Williamsburg (9-12) its second win during its past three games.
She drilled two 3-pointers while also hitting 4-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Hopkins scored 15 points in the first quarter while adding seven more points in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Yellow Jackets to take a comfortable 36-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Abby Moses scored all eight of her points in the third quarter while Hopkins finished the second half with six more points as Williamsburg pulled away.
Allie Wilson added 16 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
“We had a good team win tonight,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “We moved the ball well offensively, and stepped up on defense. Our girls are showing improvements each game.”
Williamsburg will be back in action Friday on the road against Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.
