MCKEE — Seven errors and only four hits led to Whitley County’s 6-1 loss to Jackson County on the road.
The Lady Generals scored three runs in the first inning, and never looked back during their five-run win. Jackson County added a run in the third inning, and two more runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
“We did not hit the ball,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls seem to be struggling at the plate right now, so we are taking some time to focus on that. We all know the girls are capable of hitting the ball and hitting it well. I know they will bounce back from these last few games with grit at the plate.”
The Lady Colonels’ lone run came in the seventh inning after a hit by Kaden Johnson scored Hallie Huddleston. Hallie Huddleston, Morgan Huddleston, Johnson, and Kara Canada had the lone hits for Whitley County.
Singleton’s squad is scheduled to play Pineville on the road Thursday at 6 p.m.
