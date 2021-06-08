WILLIAMSBURG — After many heartbreaks, Jeremy Shope’s Whitley Colonels reached the top of the 13th Region mountain on Tuesday, capturing the baseball program’s first-ever 13th Region championship by defeating Middlesboro, 16-1, in only three innings.
Whitley County took advantage of three Yellow Jacket errors in the first inning, scoring five runs while never looking back during their program-record 30th win.
Luke Stanfill’s run-scoring double got things started in the first inning for the Colonels while Mason Croley’s single scored Stanfill, increasing his team’s lead to two runs. Matthew Wright followed with a misplayed ball that allowed him to reach base while Brayden Mahan stole home a few pitches later to make the score 4-0. Logan Bennett followed with a run-scoring hit to give Whitley County a 5-0 edge.
The Colonels added two more runs in the second inning after consecutive hits by both Caden Petrey and Stanfill. After seeing Sam Harp hit into a fielder’s choice, Bryce Anderson connected with a two-run single to push Whitley County’s lead to 7-0.
Middlesboro pushed a run across home plate in the top of the third inning to cut its deficit to 7-1, but the Colonels continued to remain red-hot at the plate.
Whitley County put the game away with nine runs in the bottom of the third inning as Stanfill connected with a two-run single time make the score, 9-1. Stanfill scored on Harp’s misplayed grounder while Anderson added another run-scoring hit to give the Colonels an 11-1 lead. Whitley County added two more runs on consecutive errors to push its advantage to 13-1.
A single by Matthew Wright increased the Colonels’ lead to 14-1 while another error After Tyler Rose’s grounder led to another run.
13th Region Player of the Caden Petrey put the finishing touches on the championship win with a run-scoring hit.
Stanfill, Petrey, and Anderson both turned in perfect days at the plate. Stanfill was 3-for-3 with three RBI, and three runs scored. Petrey turned in a 3-for-effort with one RBI, and two runs scored while Anderson went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and two runs scored. Mason Croley, Wright, and Logan Bennett each had a hit and an RBI apiece while Stack also finished with a hit.
Croley got the win, tossing two and one-third of an inning while allowing no hits, and one earned run. Ronald Osborne went two-thirds of an inning, allowing no hits or no runs.
