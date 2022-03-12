LEXINGTON —Donna Moir's Sacred Heart Valkyries made history Saturday night by becoming the first girls’ basketball program to capture its sixth state championship.
Sacred Heart entered Saturday night’s 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 state title game tied with Laurel County, Ashland Blazer, and Butler as the only teams to win five state championships, but not the Valkyries are alone by themselves after defeating Bullitt East with ease, 64-46.
Sacred Heart built a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during its 18-point victory.
The Valkyries were powered by Reagan Bender’s 16 points while Josie Gilvin tossed in 15 points and finished with nine rebounds. Tournament MVP ZaKiyah Johnson added 12 points while Angelina Pelayo scored 10 points.
Gracie Merkle led Bullitt East with a 24-point, eight-rebound effort. She finished the tournament with 109 points and 55 rebounds.
Sacred Heart (35-3) took control of the contest early, turning in an 8-of-11 shooting effort in the first quarter while building a 20-10 advantage. Five different players scored in the opening period for the Valkyries with Bender leading the way with seven points. Both Gilvin and Johnson each added four points apiece.
Bullitt East (25-10) struggled from the floor, hitting only 3-of-8 shot attempts but did manage to get an eight-point scoring effort from Merkle.
Sacred Heart continued to build on its lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Chargers, 18-13, while building a 38-23 halftime lead. The Valkyries forced Bullitt East into 16 turnovers in the first half and turned the miscues into 16 points.
Bullitt East cut its deficit to 28-19 with 3:03 remaining in the first half after baskets by Merkle and Hughes, a 3-pointer by Bender triggered a 10-4 run that allowed Sacred Heart to increase its lead to 15 points.
Bender scored 13 points in the first half while Ralston added nine points, and Pelayo chipped in eight points. The Valkyries hit 15-of-26 shot attempts during the first half while limiting the Lady Chargers to a 7-of-16 effort from the floor. Merkle led Bullitt East with 14 points while Hughes scored four points.
Both Johnson and Gilvin teamed up and scored six points apiece for Sacred Heart to keep the pressure on Bullitt East. Johnson scored the Valkyries’ first six points of the second half but the Lady Chargers rallied and cut their deficit to 44-35 after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Merkle at the 1:48 mark of the third quarter.
Gilvin took matters into her own hands and scored six straight points during the final minute to push Sacred Heart’s lead back to 15 points at 50-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Valkyries put the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter while wrapping up their second straight state title in the progress.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
Finals
Sacred Heart 64, Bullitt East 46
Sacred Heart 20 18 12 14 64
Bullitt East 10 13 12 11 46
Sacred Heart (64) — Ralston 9, Johnson 12, Bender 16, Gilvin 15, Wolff 2, Pelayo 10.
Bullitt East (46) — Merkle 24, Hughes 11, Rodgers 3, Egan 5, Ortega 1, Mason 2.
