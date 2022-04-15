CORBIN — When Nikki Hendrix took over as head coach of the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat softball program in 2014, she knew winning wouldn't be easy.
Just the year before, Lynn Camp had only won one game but after a lot of hard work and dedication, the wins became easier and easier to achieve along with reaching lofty goals.
The Lady Wildcats accomplished a feat on Friday no other fastpitch team from Lynn Camp has done, winning the program’s first 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship by rallying past Jackson County for an 8-4 victory.
“I can’t tell you how amazing this feels,” Hendrix said. “Every season we set goals and this has been one we’ve wanted to reach for eight years. I am incredibly proud of this team, they’ve worked so hard and deserve it.
“This has been huge for our program,” she added. “When I took this job, it was a major rebuild, and look at where we are now. The school and community have always been supportive of our softball program and it shows with the crowds that we have at our games.”
Lynn Camp (13-4) trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the third inning but scored four runs and never looked back the remainder of the game. The Lady Wildcats added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after the Lady Generals cut their deficit to 5-4, securing the long-awaited win.
“Jackson got the momentum early, but in the bottom of the third we put together several hits and were able to push runs across,” Hendrix said. “We made some good defensive plays with runners on base and that allowed us to keep them scoreless for four innings.
“The keys of the game were when we gained momentum,” she added. “We got confidence when we took the lead in the bottom of the third. Halle Mills got into her rhythm midway through the game and picked well. Her defense stepped up, too. Cambree Prewitt made a great catch to end an inning and Alissa Crumpler made a great catch in the outfield. Overall, it was a great team effort.”
Pitcher Halle Mills did her job in the pitcher’s circle, notching another win while scattering seven hits and allowing only two earned runs. She also struck out nine batters.
Freshman Charity Steele continued her impressive plate at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Mills, Olivia Dozier, Gabriella Carollo, and Katie Miller each finished with two hits apiece. Carollo and Miller also drove in two runs apiece while scoring one time apiece. Jorja Carnes had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Alissa Crumpler finished with a hit and scored once. Hanah Lay also drove in a run.
“I would like to thank the administration, the fans, and the community for supporting our softball team,” Hendrix said. “A big thank you to my coaching staff too, and an extra shout out to my amazing husband, Darrell, who is also my assistant coach, for always supporting me during this journey. I couldn’t do it without him.”
The win advances the Lady Wildcats to the All ‘A’ State Tournament in two weeks which will be held in Owensboro.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Monday on the road against Barbourville. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
