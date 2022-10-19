Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging in the 20s are expected for valley locations. The taller ridges are only expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s. * WHERE...This freeze warning includes all of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&