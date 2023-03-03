Day two of the 13th Region Boys Basketball Tournament is over, and this is what we know:
• Never count out Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds
Say what you will, but we should have known the Corbin Redhounds had a good chance of pulling off the upset win over Harlan County on Thursday.
The biggest mistake some of us journalists made was overlooking the fact at just how good Corbin is.
The Redhounds are deep and talented, and play in a district that is a whole lot tougher than folks thought.
Corbin had already hooked up in three battles with South Laurel, and were ready to play against a Harlan County squad that possessed the region's best RPI and record.
Pietrowski slowed things down just enough while his team executed the game plan to perfection to knock off the stunned Black Bears, who never really got on track.
• Eli Pietrowski comes up huge
Corbin freshman Eli Pietrowski stepped up big time when his coach, and dad, Tony Pietrowski, needed him most during Thursday’s win over Harlan County.
You just never know who will step up their play when Corbin faces off against another team.
On Thursday, it was Eli Pietrowski who was the hero, scoring 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor while hitting 7-of-11 shot attempts.
“Eli (Pietrowski) really stepped up tonight,” Tony Pietrowski said. “I’m very proud of the way he played. Didn’t look a freshman out there tonight.”
• How about the Barbourville Tigers
Chris Taylor’s Barbourville Tigers will be playing in their first Final Four since 2015, and deservedly so.
Matthew Warren led Barbourville with a 25-point scoring effort while finishing with seven rebounds, six steals, two assists, and one block. He left the game with less than 10 seconds remaining due to an injury, and was carried off the court.
What an effort from Warren.
I haven’t heard any updates on his injury but I’m hoping it’s good news, and he will get to play against Corbin on Sunday.
• And here are some tidbits to hold you over until Saturday
13th Region Boys Tournament Schedule
At The Corbin Arena
Saturday, March 4
Boys Semifinals
North Laurel vs. South Laurel, 6 p.m.
Barbourville vs. Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Boys Championship
TBD, 7 p.m.
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. South Laurel .62285
2. Corbin .61764
3. North Laurel .61246
4. Barbourville .54391
Each team's record against 13th Region opponents
1. North Laurel 14-0
2. Corbin 16-3
3. Barbourville 12-4
4. South Laurel 13-6
Each team's record against remaining teams in the tournament
1. North Laurel 3-0
2. South Laurel 3-3
3. Corbin 2-3
4. Barbourville 0-2
13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Barbourville (19-35)
Corbin (87-55)
North Laurel (17-11)
South Laurel (22-10)
13th Region Girls Tournament Schedule
At The Corbin Arena
Saturday, March 4
Girls' Semifinals
North Laurel vs. South Laurel, 12 p.m.
Corbin vs. Jackson County, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Girls Championship
TBD, 3 p.m.
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (.66820)
2. Corbin (.62042)
3. Jackson County (.59018)
4. South Laurel (.57981)
Records against 13th Region competition
1. North Laurel 14-1
2. Corbin 14-2
3. (tie) Jackson County 12-7
3. (tie) South Laurel 11-6
Records against remaining tournament teams
1. North Laurel 6-1
2. Corbin 5-1
3. South Laurel 2-5
4. Jackson County 0-6
13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Corbin 41-26
Jackson County 24-19
North Laurel 16-14
South Laurel 22-11
