1

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) will discuss football realignment for 2023-26 during Wednesday's Board of Control meeting and has released this preliminary draft, which is listed below. The Board of Control must approve Wednesday.

Possible changes for all of the Tri-County teams are listed below:

Class 1A

1- Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville

2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day

3- Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic

4- Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County

5- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre

6- Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland

7- Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg

8- Harlan, Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville

Class 2A

1- Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray

2- Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central

3- Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County

4- Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**

5- Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona

6- Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset

7- Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg

8- Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley

Class 3A

1- Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County

2- Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County

3- Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County

4- Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County, Rockcastle County

5- Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County

6- Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter

7- Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central

8- Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County

Class 4A

1- Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East

2- Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson

3- DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western

4- Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills

5- Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County

6- Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County

7- Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County

8- Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County

Class 5A

1- Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro

2- Bowling Green, Grayson County, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren

3- Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois

4- Bullitt Central, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca

5- Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County

6- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott

7- East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine

8- Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern

Class 6A

1- Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County

2- Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central

3- DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier

4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern

5- Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)

6- Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton

7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek

8- Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central

** - Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024.

Withdrawn from District - Jackson County, Phelps.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you