LEXINGTON - In Wednesday's Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, it looks like the high school basketball season start date could be moved back to Monday, Jan. 4. The high school basketball season was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 23.
"I can't, in clear conscience, recommend that high school basketball games start Monday (Nov. 23)," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett stated prior to the winter sports discussion.
Tackett also stated that he wanted to make sure basketball had a full season with a culminating event (state tournament), and that spring sports would be guaranteed a full season since it was canceled last year. Also, basketball had a full season last year, but both state tournaments were not completed.
The winter basketball season might be shortened to eight weeks, instead of its usual 14 weeks. The basketball state tournaments would be moved back to late March.
The KHSAA Board of Control will work on the basketball season, and other winter sports, particulars later on in the day.
