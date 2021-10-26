MCKEE — The more things change, the more they remain the same.
The Corbin Lady Redhounds proved once again they're the best volleyball team in the 13th Region by capturing their fifth consecutive 13th Region Volleyball Tournament championship, defeating Whitley County for the fourth time this season, 25-19, 16-25, 25-12, 25-16.
Despite graduating solid players year in and year out, Corbin continues to reload each season.
Corbin coach Vanessa Ross, who was named 13th Region Coach of the Year on Tuesday, takes what she has returning each year, plays a tough schedule, and the outcome on Tuesday resulted in the Lady Redhounds' 15th consecutive 13th Region Volleyball Tournament victory.
But that’s not all.
Corbin has now won 49 consecutive matches against the 13th Region competition which started back on Oct. 12, 2017.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action during the first-round play of the KHSAA State Tournament against the 10th Region champion. If Corbin’s RPI continues to rate as high as it currently is, the Lady Redhounds will host Monday’s match.
David Halcomb’s Whitley County Lady Colonels have no reason to hang their heads.
The Lady Colonels turned in a 26-9 mark for the season with four of their nine losses coming against the Lady Redhounds.
Both Ross and Lady Redhound senior Emma Krutsinger were named 13th Region Coach, and Player of the Year on Tuesday.
A compete story will appear in the Thursday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.