CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds are beginning to hit stride.
After starting the season with a 3-4 mark, Corbin has reeled off four straight wins which included Monday’s 15-0 victory over Lynn Camp.
“Tonight was a great win for us,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Always love Coach (Nikki) Hendrix, she’s such a great coach ready to play. My girls just came to play tonight. We have found a rhythm in the past week and my team is starting to make the right connections and just playing well.“
The Lady Redhounds (7-4) have now shut out four consecutive opponents while the Lady Wildcats fell to 5-8.
“Corbin is a really good team, they hit the ball very well,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We hit the ball, but they made plays. We got runners in scoring position a few times, but we weren’t able to bring them home. We played much better defense and I hope we can continue to play that well defensively.”
Corbin scored early and often against Lynn Camp, and never looked back.
The Lady Redhounds scored five runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning, and two runs in the fifth inning.
Danni Foley dominated in the pitcher’s circle, going the distance while allowing only one hit, and finishing with 12 strikeouts.
“Danni Foley was stout again through five, striking out 12 and only giving up one hit,” Stidham said. “She is really finding her stride and working several pitches and just super proud of her work ethic. She not only produces on the mound but at the plate as well.”
Morgan Hicks put on a show at the plate, delivering two home runs while going 3-for-4 with seven RBI, and two runs scored.
Alayna Reynolds had three hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Kallie Housley finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.
“The biggest bat of the night has come from Morgan Hicks,” Stidham said. “She hit two dingers racking up seven RBI on the night. She is really seeing the ball well and doing damage along the way. Kallie Housley connected with a triple and a double with three RBI, and we collected several other hits or solid at-bats to grab the 15-0 victory in five innings.
“I just am so proud of my Lady Redhounds, and how hard they work day in and day out, through ups and downs, they stay connected and they are starting to really hone in as a unit,” she added. “Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Foley delivered two hits, and two RBI while Alana Stidham, and Raegan Walker each had a hit, and a run scored apiece.
Bailey Stewart finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Abi Beller drove in a run while Kennedie Guiher, Anela Sanders, and Raegan Hinkle each scored once apiece.
Allison Messer had Lynn Camp’s lone hit.
