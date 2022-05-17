CORBIN — After missing half of the season due to an injury, Corbin freshman Morgan Hicks made up for lost time during Tuesday’s 50th District Fastpitch Tournament championship game against rival South Laurel.
Hicks turned in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in all three of her teams runs as the Lady Redhounds captured their first 50th District championship since 2018 with a 3-2 win over the Lady Cardinals.
“One of my freshmen, Morgan Hicks, came up huge to the plate tonight to connect with the hits to grab the three RBI that were on the board to give us enough to win,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Big-game situation and she came through huge.
“I have said it before, I believe in my team and what they are capable of,” she added. “I know they can keep this up. Now it’s time to set our focus on the region, and be ready to show up and compete to win. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Corbin also received a stellar pitching effort from Kallie Housley, who went all seven innings, allowing only one earned run. She also struck out eight batters.
“Congrats to coach (Crystal) Stidham and Corbin, they have a great team,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We had a hard time stringing together some hits tonight and just fell short. Our defense was much better than last night but we have to be able to score more runs to beat good teams. We will be working hard for the rest of this week and I feel confident that we will be ready to compete for a region title next week.”
South Laurel (19-13) scored to take a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning as Makayla Blair reached base on an error and advanced to second before being pinch ran for by Audrey Likins. Madison Worley followed with a run-scoring single that drove Likins in.
The Lady Redhounds (17-13) answered in the bottom of the first as singles by Bailey Stewart and Kaila Stidham put runners on first and second. Hicks followed with a hard hit single to left field that scored both Stewart and Stidham to give Corbin a 2-1 edge.
Both Housley and South Laurel’s Katie Jervis hooked up in a pitcher’s duel for the next three innings before Hicks came through again in the bottom of the fifth. A double by Housley was followed by a groundout by Stidham but Hicks was able to push Housley across with another run-scoring single that pushed the Lady Redhounds’ lead to 3-1.
The Lady Cardinals had one final rally in them during the top of the sixth inning. Jervis led the inning off with a single, and was eventually driven in by Makayla Blair’s run-scoring single, making the score 3-2. Madison Worley, and Addison Baker both popped out to end the inning.
Hannah Carnes and Bailey Frazier both reached base with hits in the top of the seventh with one out but the Lady Cardinals failed to come up with any more hits as Corbin secured the one-run win.
Alayna Reynolds finished with two hits and a run scored for the Lady Redhounds while Housley and Stewart both finished with a hit and run scored apiece. Stidham had a hit as well in the win.
“I am so proud of my Lady Redhounds “ Stidham said. “These girls have grown, they are always willing to work for one another, and their teamwork won the both district games. They have had so many ups and downs this year, crazy things happen, but they show up every single game and they compete.
“Any game with South is a battle royal,” she added. “Coach Mink always brings her A game, every single game, and you better show up or go home. Tonight’s win was the biggest of our season yet.
“Kallie Housely is an absolute gamer, she shows up with a fire to compete and win every game and she was awesome on the mound,” she continued. “Her defense was behind her solid and getting things done even with a few missteps they just cleaned it up the next play and shut down runs. My hitters came to hit as well.”
Jervis took the loss despite allowing only seven hits, and three earned runs. She also struck out two batters. She led South Laurel with two hits and one run scored while Blair and Worley both had a hit and an RBI apiece. Carnes and Frazier both had hits for the Lady Cardinals.
