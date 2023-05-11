MIDDLESBORO — Corbin’s Morgan Hicks broke the softball program’s record of most home runs in a season by connecting on her eighth of the year during the Lady Redhounds’ 16-3 win over Middlesboro.
The game was tied at three apiece entering the fifth inning before Corbin (17-6) scored 13 unanswered runs during the game’s final three innings.
“So glad to see my girls back to hitting and seeing the ball well tonight,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Middlesboro fought, and although we were up at first 3-0, they fought back and got three to tie the game, but my ladies rallied behind each other, listened and made the adjustments, and got their bats going.
“Raegan Walker led the way for us big time, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Her bat was on tonight,” She added. “She was followed by six more with multiple hits and more patience for good pitches tonight and being ready. Another big moment was Morgan Hicks launched her eighth home run of the season making her Corbin’s new single-season record holder for home runs. I’m just so proud of her and so happy for her and her team.
“She had just had a pep talk with her teammates about being ready to hit no matter who was up and boy she backed it up,” Stidham continued. “We racked in 17 hits on the night, scoring 16 runs. Danni was throwing great and picked up 10 Ks on the night and Kallie Housley came in in the seventh to grab two Ks. I am just so proud of them and their resilience. We are preparing game after game, next up is Clay — focus one game at a time. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
