CORBIN — Corbin’s seventh inning rally fell short during Friday’s 3-2 loss to Henry Clay.
The Redhounds’ six-game win streak came to an end while their record dropped to 11-5.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Blue Devils pushed across two runs. Corbin answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning before Henry Clay added an insurance run in the sixth inning to take a 3-1 advantage.
Mikey Neal led the bottom of the seventh off with a double, and eventually scored on Kade Elam’s two-out double but the Redhounds couldn’t get any closer.
Elam finished with a hit and an RBI while Noah Cima drove in Corbin’s other run.
Neal, Jacob Baker, and Walker Landrum each finished with a hit apiece.
Ethan Abner tossed four innings, and allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters.
Elam went two innings, and gave up two hits and a run while fanning two batters.
