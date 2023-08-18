CORBIN — First-year varsity head coach Darrell Hendrix knows he has his hands full taking over a team that has posted a 2-26 record in the past three years. However, he believes that with hard work and dedication, Lynn Camp can regain its winning ways.
“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” he admitted. “Turning this program around won’t happen overnight. Luckily, I have some players who are ready to experience success. My coaching staff and players have been working hard since I was hired. Everyone has been putting in the effort in the weight room and on the field. We’re implementing a brand new offense that none of these kids have played before, and they are responding exceptionally well.
“They’re doing everything we’re asking of them,” he added. “My first priority was getting the kids to come out and play, and currently, we have 31 players.”
Hendrix has high hopes that the Wildcat offense will perform better compared to last season when Lynn Camp was shut out five times and only managed to score 62 points.
“Peyton Wilson will be our starting quarterback,” Hendrix said. “He has been tasked with absorbing a lot of information in a short time, and he is handling it very well. Ethan Burd, Jason Lowe, and DJ Wren also return, and I have high expectations for them. All three are very athletic and capable of making plays. Burd, standing at about 6’4”, has great hands. Lowe is also very agile, catches the ball well, and Wren is a tough kid who can contribute in various situations. Darren Campbell has also shown significant improvement in a short amount of time and will be a valuable asset. Jackson Luttrell, a strong and athletic kid, will provide support in the backfield.
“Our offensive line looks promising with the addition of Hunter Messer, who stands at 6’5” and weighs 315 pounds. Additionally, we are returning Ethan Seigler and Brady Helton, both of whom are improving every day,” he added. “Josh Lee has transitioned from fullback to right guard and is committed to playing wherever we need him to help our team.”
Defense will be crucial to the Wildcats’ success, and it must improve if Lynn Camp wants to win. Last season, the Wildcats surrendered 481 points, allowing 40 points or more in nine games.
“Defensively, we will have many of the same players playing on both sides of the ball,” Hendrix said. “Ethan Phipps, Jamie Gregory, Darren Campbell, and pretty much everyone I mentioned on offense will contribute on the defensive side of the ball.”
Hendrix believes that his players’ desire to win is their biggest strength entering the season.
“Our seniors are hungry for success,” he admitted. “They are determined to have a winning season and are working hard in every practice to achieve that. There will undoubtedly be ups and downs, and how we handle adversity will be crucial.
“My goal is for us to be competitive in every game and win some of them,” Hendrix added. “We have the talent to compete with every team on our schedule. Our district will be very tough, with perennially strong teams like Williamsburg, Pineville, and Harlan. With the addition of Middlesboro, I expect our district to be even more challenging. However, I feel confident that we can rise to the occasion. Rebuilding this program starts with being competitive.
“We’ve already established a 5th- and 6th-grade team and are hoping to add a 3rd- and 4th-grade team,” he continued. “There’s a lot of work to be done here, but we’ve assembled a great staff around me, including some excellent elementary and middle school coaches, to help steer this program in the right direction. I would just ask the Wildcat fans to be patient with this team. We are working tirelessly to give Lynn Camp a football team to be proud of once again. These young men are exceptional, and they want nothing more than to make their school and community proud and excited to come to Mitchell Field on Friday nights to watch them play.”
