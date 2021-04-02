CLINTON, TENN. — The Corbin Redhounds jumped out early and finished strong as they picked up an 11-2 win over Clinton, Tenn. in baseball action on Thursday.
Corbin took a 2-0 lead to start the game in the first inning and had a four-run sixth inning that sealed the win for them down the stretch against Clinton. It was the second time in as many games that the Redhounds have scored 11 runs. They have outscored their opponents 22-2 on the year, so far.
Corbin was red-hot from the plate, totaling 10 hits and 10 runs batted in. The Redhounds also took advantage of the five errors committed by Clinton throughout the game.
The top of the lineup was strong for the Redhounds. Leadoff man Jacob Baker had two hits and drove in two runs on the night. Peyton Addison and Eric Poore each had two hits and one run batted in, while cleanup hitter Walker Landrum had one hit and drove in three runs. Addison and Baker each had doubles on the night.
Bradric Helton started on the mound for the Redhounds and took the win. He pitched five innings, allowing one hit, two earned runs, and striking out nine batters.
