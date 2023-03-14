CORBIN — Corbin coach Cody Philpot challenged his team right out of the gate, and they answered with an impressive 2-1 win over Pulaski County.
The Redhounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and it lasted until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Maroons tied the game at one apiece.
Corbin took advantage of an error in the top of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 edge while Lucas Tarvin slammed the door shut in the seventh inning to secure his team’s win.
The Redhounds (1-0) received dominant pitching efforts by Bradric Helton, and Tarvin, who got the win.
Helton started the game and tossed four hitless and scoreless innings while striking out seven batters. Tarvin pitched three innings, allowing five hits, and one earned run while striking out six batters.
“Bradric and Tarvin had great nights on the mound and we found a way to score enough to get it done,” Philpot said. “Pulaski is a great ball club, that was a good win for us on opening night.”
The Redhounds outhit Pulaski County, 6-5, while Walker Landrum led the way with two hits and an RBI. Helton had a hit and scored once while Jacob Baker, Cam Estep, and Mikey Neal each had a hit apiece
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at home at 6 p.m. against Somerset.
