CORBIN — Bradric Helton turned in one of his best pitching efforts of the season on Thursday, limiting West Jessamine to only three hits while striking out nine runners during Corbin’s 4-0 shutout win.
Helton was on top of his game on the mound, allowing only four Colts base runners while Cameron Combs came through at the plate with a two-hit effort, driving in a run and scoring twice.
“Bradric was what we know he can be tonight,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Very sharp from start to finish. We hit it well throughout the game and made some big plays when we needed them. A great win for us.”
The Redhounds (18-9) scored two runs in the first inning, and added a run apiece in the second and third innings to get the win.
Walker Landrum finished with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored while Mikey Neal collected a hit, and an RBI. Kade Elam finished with a hit and scored once while Noah Cima also had a hit.
Corbin will be back in action Friday, participating in the Fayette County Invitational Tournament. The Redhounds’ first game is an 8 p.m. matchup against Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.