WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin needed only three innings to put away Williamsburg on Monday.
The Redhounds (8-3 overall, 2-1 vs. 50th District competition) scored one run in the first inning but reed off for seven runs in both the second and third innings to wrap up their 15-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“Any time you get a district win, it’s a good thing,” Corbin Coach Cody Philpot said. “Our guys did what they needed to tonight. Now this one is over, and we have to refocus and come out disciplined and ready to play again tomorrow.”
Corbin’s Bradric Helton was perfect at the plate, and almost perfect on the mound. He finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, three doubles, and three runs scored while surrendering only one hit. He also finished with seven strikeouts. Josh Baker hit a home run, finishing with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Jeremiah Gilbert collected two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Mo Carmichael drove in two runs and finished with a hit and a run scored while Peyton Addison and Mikey Neal each finished with one hit, one RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.