WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen rebounded in a big way after his team’s loss to Middlesboro last week.
Bowen threw for five touchdowns and added two more on the ground to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 62-14 win, improving Williamsburg to 2-1 during the process.
Leslie County surprised Williamsburg by scoring out of the gate.
Dalton Maggard’s 31-yard touchdown reception gave Leslie County a 7-0 with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Bowen answered on the Yellow Jackets' ensuing possession by marching his team downfield and tying the game at seven apiece with a one-yard plunge into the end zone.
His 50-yard touchdown pass to Martin Shannon on Williamsburg’s next possession gave his team a 14-7 edge with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter while his 25-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Potter gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-7 lead entering the second quarter.
Williamsburg continued to pour it on during the second quarter with Bowen’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Shannon extending the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 28-7 with 10:39 left.
Leslie County answered with a 91-yard kick-off return for a score to cut its deficit to 28-14 seconds later.
Herron’s squad continued to dominate the remainder of the half with Bowen and Shannon hooking up for the third time (six-yarder) for a touchdown to increase Williamsburg’s lead to 36-14. Bowen added a rushing touchdown two minutes before the half while Cade Hatcher’s pick-six gave his team a commanding 49-14 advantage at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets continued their dominating ways during the second half with Bowen’s fifth touchdown pass, a 40-yarder to Potter, increasing their lead to 56-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg’s Matthew Davis scored his team’s final touchdown of the contest late in the game, wrapping up the Yellow Jackets’ 48-point win.
