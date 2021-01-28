CORBIN — With the 50th District's No. 1 seed on the line both Corbin and Whitley County hooked up in a 13th Region heavyweight matchup on Thursday.
Both teams took their respective opponents' best punch but in the end, Sean Pigman’s Lady Colonels did just enough to pull off a 92-87 double-overtime win.
"We were glad to rebound after Monday and get a hard-fought win on road tonight,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. "It was a great game, both teams never quit battling. I’m proud of our kids for getting through some great runs Corbin made and finding away at the end. It was a true team win. People stepped up in lots of ways from hitting free throws, to get defensive stops to scoring big buckets. People accepted whatever was needed of them for our team to win.”
The five-point victory assured Whitley County (8-1) the top seed in the 50th District with a 3-0 mark while the Lady Redhounds (7-3) will be the No. 2 seed with a 2-1 record.
South Laurel (0-2) and Williamsburg(0-2) play each other Friday with the winning taking the No. 3 seed and the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
Darcie Anderson led Whitley County with 38 points in the win while Gracie Jo Wilder added 20 points, and Reis Anderson finished with 15 points.
"Darcie obviously played a great game, scoring 38,” Pigman said. “She also guarded, passed the ball, and did a great job. But she would be the first to tell you others did a great job, and it was a great team win. She is a true team player and point guard. If she needs to score she will, if not, she will distribute to others she understands the game. It has been great watching us go from player to player stepping up in different ways. So many stepped up tonight and even in practice the last couple of days. It is fun and a good time to be a Colonel."
Shelby Stewart led Corbin with 33 points, Bailey Stewart followed with 16 points while Kallie Housley, Raegan Walker, and Lauren Faulkner each score 12 points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 23-15 lead in the first quarter behind Reis Anderson’s nine points and Wilder’s seven points.
Corbin was able to cut its deficit to 36-30 at halftime after Faulkner and Bailey Stewart each scored four points apiece while Shelby Stewart hit a 3-pointer.
Two 3-pointers by Raegan Walker and six points by Kallie Housley allowed the Lady Redhounds to outscore Whitley County, 24-15, In the third quarter to take a slim 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
Darcie Anderson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter while Reis Anderson added five points allowing Whitley County to force overtime with the game tied at 70 apiece.
Wilder and Darcie Anderson combined to score six points in the first overtime while Shelby Stewart scored four points while Faulkner added two to force a second overtime at 76 apiece.
The Lady Colonels were able to pull away in the final overtime by knocking down 14-of-18 free-throw attempts while Darcie Anderson hit the lone field goal for her team during the second overtime.
