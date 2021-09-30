CORBIN — The skid continues.
Lynn Camp turned in its best performance of the season and looked to be on the verge of snapping its 13-game losing streak but Jellico, Tenn. scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds remaining to hand the Wildcats a heartbreaking 40-38 loss.
Lynn Camp fell to 0-7 despite scoring its most points in a game since a 40-34 playoff win over Pineville on Nov. 8, 2019.
Things didn’t look good early on for Lynn Camp after Jellico scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered in the second quarter with Brody Lane capping off a long drive to give his team an 8-7 edge with 7:04 left in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils answered quickly, scoring on runs of 34 and five yards to build a 20-7 advantage with 1:39 remaining in the first half.
Lynn Camp managed to score right before halftime to cut its deficit to 20-14 as Tylen Smith found paydirt.
Lane’s second touchdown run just three minutes into the second quarter allowed the Wildcats to reclaim a 22-20 advantage but Jellico scored two minutes later to take a 28-22 lead.
But once again, Lynn Camp had an answer.
The Wildcats put together another long drive that was capped off by Smith’s second score of the game, a one-yard run, allowing Lynn Camp to reclaim the lead at 30-28 at the 4:29 mark of the third quarter.
Just when it looked as if the Wildcats grabbed the lead for good, the Blue Devils scored from one-yard out to take a 34-30 advantage with 10:36 left in regulation.
Smith came up with the big play again on Lynn Camp’s ensuing drive. His 31-yard touchdown allowed the Wildcats to reclaim the lead at 38-34 with only 6:21 remaining in regulation.
Lynn Camp couldn’t hold on, though.
Jellico put together one last drive and capped it off with a two-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds remaining to pull out the two-point win.
Mark Huddleston’s squad will try to get its first win Friday on the road in a district battle against Pineville.
