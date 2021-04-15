BARBOURVILLE — Lynn Camp had hopes of wrapping up the 51st District’s top seed on Thursday but to do so, the Lady Wildcats needed to get past rival Knox Central.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad built leads of 6-1 and 9-5 but couldn’t hold on, losing to the Lady Panthers, 10-9.
The loss dropped Lynn Camp to 6-4 overall and 2-1 against 51st District competition. The Lady Wildcats outhit Knox Central, 15-12, but couldn’t push across enough runs to pick up the win.
Lynn Camp led 6-1 after three innings of play before seeing the Lady Panthers score four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut their deficit to 6-5.
The Lady Wildcats answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, building a 9-5 advantage but Knox Central scored three runs in the bottom of the inning before adding two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to wrap up the win.
Jorja Carnes led Lynn Camp with three hits while Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI. Katie Miller, Alissa Crumpler, and Madyson Roberts each finished with two hits and one RBI apiece. Miller scored twice in the loss while Crumpler crossed home plate once. Halle Mills collected two hits and one run scored.
Roberts took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 12 hits and nine earned runs while striking out five batters.
