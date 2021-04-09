CORBIN — A five-run seventh inning ended any hopes of the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats’ softball program capturing its first-ever 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship.
The Lady Wildcats (5-2) rallied from a 5-2 deficit and tied the game at five-all in the bottom of the sixth inning before seeing Middlesboro score five runs in the top of the seventh and never look back during its 10-5 win over Lynn Camp on Friday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets pounded out 12 hits against Lady Wildcat pitcher Madyson Roberts, who allowed five earned runs while striking out 12 batters.
Lynn Camp finished with 10 hits but couldn’t push any runs across in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We had a bad inning and wasn’t able to recover from that,” Lynn Camp Coach Nikki Hendrix said. “Our starting shortstop was hurt and unable to play and we moved some players around and out of positions and it affected us defensively.
This was a hard loss for the girls, they wanted to win it so badly. But we need to regroup, there is a lot of season left, and I believe we will still have a great season. I’m proud of them for playing hard and not giving up.”
Halle Mills collected two runs and scored twice while Julie Shepherd finished with two hits and two RBI. Gabby Carollo finished with two hits and two runs scored while Jorja Cranes was 1-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored. Alissa Crumpler, Olivia Dozier, and Abby Miller each finished with a hit apiece.
