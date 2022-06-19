HAZARD — The Corbin 7U All-Stars are advancing to the state tournament after capturing the District 4 championship with a 9-0 win over the Knox County All-Stars.
Corbin scored four runs in the first inning, and never looked back in the nine-run win.
Isaac Mills’ squad displayed solid defense, limiting Knox County to only six hits while finishing with zero errors. Corbin out the game away with a run in the second inning while adding four more runs in the third inning.
Kasen Hart turned in an impressive effort, finishing with two hits, a triple and a double, four RBI, and two runs scored. Lucas Liford delivered a home run, two hits, and RBI, and a run scored while Cooper Baler finished with two hits (both doubles) and two runs scored. Cooper Campbell collected two hits, and scored once while Weston Reynolds a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Brantley Gentry and Owen Case had an RBI apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.