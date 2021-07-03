HAZARD — Corbin punched a ticket into the 8U State Tournament after recovering from a loss to North Laurel to beat Hazard-Perry, 13-0, in Saturday’s loser’s bracket final of the 9-10-year old District 4 Tournament.
With a state tournament bid on the line, Michael Campbell’s squad was all business after coming off a 15-14 heartbreaking loss to North Laurel just a few minutes before.
Corbin scored one run in the first inning while adding four runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a five-run third inning, and a three-run fourth inning.
Campbell’s squad outhit Hazard-Perry, 24-13, as four players turned in perfect 3-for-3 efforts.
Kyson French and Caleb Campbell each went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Koa Sanders was 3-for-3 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Colton Campbell finished 3-for-3 with one RBI, and one run scored. Bentley Campbell has two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Rowdy Faulkner was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Carter Davis turned in a 2-for-2 effort with one run scored and one RBI. Lenox Griffin finished with two hits, and two runs scored while Carson Smith finished with two hits, and one run scored. Asa Greiwe finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Kayson Duncum finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored.
Friday's Game
Corbin 17, South Laurel 9
The Corbin 8U All-Stars advanced to Saturday’s District 4 title game by combining solid hitting at the plate and impressive defensive play to defeat South Laurel, 17-9.
Corbin will face-off against unbeaten North Laurel at 2 p.m. on Saturday to see who will be crowned District 4 champions.
Micheal Campbell’s squad jumped out to a 3-1 advantage after the first inning and led 5-2 after the second inning of play. South Laurel scored four runs in the third inning to cut its deficit to 8-6 but couldn’t get any closer,
Corbin added a run in the fourth inning while scoring three runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth inning to wrap-up the win.
Campbell’s squad connected with 35 hits as Lenox Griffin led the way with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate that saw him connect with a home run while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Kyson French went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Koa Sanders also turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort while scoring twice. Rowdy Faulkner finished with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Colton Campbell turned in a three-hit effort while finishing with three RBI, and three runs scored. Caleb Campbell had three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Asa Greiwe finished with three hits, one TBI, and one run scored. Bentley Campbell connected with three hits and crossed home plate three times. Kayson Duncum finished with two hits, and one RBI while Carter Davis had two hits.
South Laurel battled until the end, and tried to rally in the sixth inning but could manage only three runs.
Cruz Lee led South Laurel with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Eli Lawson also went 3-for-3 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Hudson Lewis finished with two hits while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Kole Worthington and Cole Knuckles both had two hits and an RBI apiece. Malakai French finished with two hits, and one run scored while Ryder Dewees and Tanner Purvis each finished with a hit, and one run apiece. Forrest Taulbee drove in a run during the loss.
