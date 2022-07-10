CORBIN — Mario Cima’s Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars wasted little time advancing to this weekend’s 11-year-old All-Star State Tournament by defeating Leslie County twice on Sunday, 9-3, and 18-2, respectively.
Game One
Corbin 9, Leslie County 3
Corbin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before seeing Leslie County tie the game at two apiece in the top of the second.
Then it was all Corbin as Mario Cima’s squad scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, a run in the bottom of the third inning, and three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Leslie County by six runs.
Paul Viars had two hits, and two RBI while Gunner Duff delivered a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Cameron Crusenberry delivered two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Cole Moore had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Jonah Lee, Thatcher West, and Grayson Gibbs each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece. Colt Lay scored once in the win.
Crusenberry got the win on the mound, tossing five and one/third of an inning while allowing five hits, and three earned runs. He also struck out seven batters. West recorded the final two outs of the game while striking out a batter.
Game Two
Corbin 18, Leslie County 2
Corbin only needed three innings to Wrapup an 18-2 victory on Sunday, eliminating Leslie County in the process.
Paul Viars and Beau Hash combined to pitch a No-hitter while Viars fanned six batters, and Hash struck out one.
Corbin fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first before scoring 17 runs to put the game away in the bottom of the first inning. Corbin added another run in the second inning.
Viars had a huge game at the plate, delivering two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Jonah Lee had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Hash finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored while Hartlee Viars had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Cameron Crusenberry and Thatcher West each finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Colt Kay had two RBI, and two runs scored. Jonah Cima finished with an RBI, and two runs scored.
